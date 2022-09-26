Rubio (knee) said at a press conference Monday that he'll "hopefully" return sometime in December, but he ended by adding "who knows," Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Rubio said he feels "really good" and is entering the training phase of his recovery, but he remains without a firm return timeline. The veteran point guard tore his ACL at the end of December last year while playing for the Cavaliers, but he was traded to the Pacers later in the season before returning to Cleveland this offseason. When available, he figures to garner a backup role behind Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.