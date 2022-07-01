Rubio (knee) and the Cavaliers agreed to terms Friday on a three-year, $18.4 million contract, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Rubio was traded to the Pacers in February as part of the deal that sent Caris LeVert to the Cavaliers, but his contract expired and he'll now rejoin the Cavs after agreeing to a three-year deal with the team Friday. In 34 games with Cleveland last season prior to tearing his ACL, Rubio averaged 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 28.5 minutes per contest. The soon-to-be 32-year-old figures to operate as the primary backup to Darius Garland in 2022-23 once he's cleared to return from the injury.