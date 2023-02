Rubio (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Rubio will sit out the Cavaliers' final contest before the All-Star break due to an illness. His next chance to suit up will come Feb. 23 against the Nuggets. Cedi Osman (neck) is also out, so Raul Neto, Caris LeVert and Danny Green are candidates for increased roles behind Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.