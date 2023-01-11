Rubio (knee) is expected to log around 12-15 minutes in his potential debut Thursday and isn't expected to take part in back-to-backs until after the All-Star break, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Rubio is targeting Thursday for his season debut, but that hinges on how he's feeling after Wednesday's practice session. The Cavs should release an injury report later in the day that figures to provide a clearer picture of his status for the contest.