Rubio totaled five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 20 minutes during Saturday's 114-90 victory over the Pistons.

Rubio took advantage of a favorable matchup, contributing across all major categories. While he can be utilized as a stream option on nights such as this, his playing time has been far too inconsistent to trust in recent times. Those in deep leagues should continue to monitor his production but for anyone playing in a standard format, he can be safely overlooked.