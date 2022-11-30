Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before Monday's loss to the Raptors that the team has "not put a specific date" on Rubio's (knee) potential return but added, "he is continuing to take steps and has a doctor's appointment coming up soon to see how everything is healing," Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Rubio has been able to get individual on-court workouts done after practices, during shootarounds and before games, but the team is hoping that he'll be cleared for 3-on-3 work following his upcoming appointment. The point guard is 11 months removed from tearing his left ACL on Dec. 28, which marked the second time in his career that he had to undergo reconstructive surgery on that knee. Typically, an ACL surgery takes 10-to-12 months to recover from, but Cleveland isn't expected to rush the veteran back to game action and will want him to go through a handful of contract practices before thrusting him back into game action.