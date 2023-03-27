Rubio posted two points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 16 minutes during Sunday's 108-91 victory over the Rockets.

Rubio ended his night with very little in terms of tangible numbers, a trend that is becoming all too familiar. While he is still viewed as a possible streaming consideration for anyone in need of assists and steals, his numbers over the past month tell another story. During that time he is averaging 3.1 assists and 0.7 steals, certainly enough to warrant attention outside of the deepest formats.