Rubio (knee) will practice Wednesday and is targeting Thursday's game versus the Trail Blazers for his first action of the 2022-23 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Rubio has yet to play this season while rehabilitating from offseason knee surgery. However, his return to the lineup may result in Raul Neto falling out of the rotation as the team's backup point guard. Rubio will likely play limited minutes while he works his way into game shape.