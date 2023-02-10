Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to left knee injury management.

Rubio has been eased into action over the last month following a lengthy absence to begin the season, but he'll be unavailable for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday. Raul Neto, Caris LeVert and Cedi Osman are candidates to see a slight uptick in playing time.

