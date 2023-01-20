Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors due to left knee injury management.

Rubio appeared in the last four matchups and averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.0 minutes per game. However, after missing nearly three months to begin the regular season, he'll rest for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday in an attempt to preserve his long-term health. Raul Neto is a candidate to see increased run against Golden State.