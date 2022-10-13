Nembhard, who signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Cavaliers on July 3, missed his only field-goal attempt and was a minus-7 during his two minutes of court time in Wednesday's 105-99 exhibition win over the Hawks.

Nembhard finished his rookie campaign as one of the Cavaliers' two two-way players and was retained this summer on the same two-way deal. His outlook for playing time at the NBA level hasn't improved much from 2021-22, and he looks on track to spend the majority of his sophomore season in the G League.