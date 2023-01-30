Lopez produced two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 10 minutes during Sunday's 122-99 victory over the Clippers.

Lopez made his first appearance in over three weeks, stepping into the rotation as the game descended into garbage time. Now firmly in the twilight of his career, Lopez is basically a strong locker-room presence and nothing more. He has appeared in only eight games over the past two months, finding himself on the outside looking in when it comes to playing meaningful minutes.