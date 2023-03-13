Lopez chipped in two points (1-2 FG), five rebounds and two blocks across nine minutes during Sunday's 114-108 victory over the Hornets.

The Cavaliers dusted off Lopez during Sunday's win, calling on the veteran with Jarrett Allen sidelined due to an eye issue. Lopez was only required for nine minutes but made the most of his time on the floor, grabbing five boards to go with two blocks. Obviously, there are no fantasy ramifications here, but it is always nice to see Lopez's vintage hook shot on display.