Lopez is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

Lopez made a spot start Thursday against the Magic since the coaching staff decided to rest the entire first unit, but he moves back to his regular bench role ahead of the season finale with both Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen back in the lineup. Lopez is averaging 2.8 points and 1.4 rebounds per game across 33 bench appearances this season.