Lopez ended with two points (1-2 FG) and one rebound in four minutes during Sunday's 102-94 victory over the Pistons.

Lopez started the game Sunday but lasted only four minutes. This was certainly an odd move from the coaching staff, frustrating anyone who may have streamed him in for the night. Lopez is obviously a depth piece for the Cavaliers, providing nothing in terms of fantasy value. Managers would be best suited to remember the good times and promptly ignore him across all formats.