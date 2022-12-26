Robin Lopez (illness) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Nets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
There are no further details regarding the illness, but Lopez won't take the court against Brooklyn, which means even more minutes will be available for the likes of Cedi Osman and Kevin Love off the bench. Lopez's next chance to play will come Thursday against the Pacers.
