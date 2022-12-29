Lopez (illness) is out for Thursday's game versus the Pacers.
Lopez will miss his second straight contest after being downgraded from questionable to out Thursday due to a non-COVID illness. His next opportunity to suit up is Saturday's matchup with the Bulls.
