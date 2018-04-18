Hood (personal) has been cleared to play in Game 2 against the Pacers on Wednesday, Allie Clifton of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

Hood missed the team's morning shootaround after his wife gave birth to twins, but is apparently back with the team and should be good to go for Game 2. The Cavaliers are expected to make some changes to their starting five, though coach Ty Lue wasn't willing to provide details quite yet. At this point, Hood seems likely to remain with the top unit, but depending on the rotation changes, there's a chance the likes of Kyle Korver and J.R. Smith cut into his workload. Hood posted nine points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes in Game 1.