Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Cleared for playoff opener
Hood (Achilles) has been cleared to play in Sunday's playoff opener against the Pacers, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Hood missed the final two games of the regular season with a sore left Achilles, but his absence appears to have been more precautionary than anything. Coach Ty Lue indicated Thursday that Hood was back to full strength and that he was good to go for the team's upcoming playoff run. Look for Hood to slot in to his typical spot in the starting lineup at shooting guard Sunday and he should see a full workload, barring any sort of setbacks over the coming few days.
