Hood (Achilles) will play limited minutes Friday against the Rockets, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Hood has missed three straight games due to left Achilles soreness, but he'll be able to take the floor for some reduced run Friday. Since December, he's averaging 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.8 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories