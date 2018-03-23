Hood (back) has been cleared to play Friday against Phoenix, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Hood missed a trio of games while nursing a sore back, but he, Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance will all return to availability Friday night. Interim coach Larry Drew noted that all three players will face an unspecified minutes restriction, so they're likely best avoided in DFS contests.

