Hood notched 13 points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Monday's 112-90 victory over the Pistons.

Hood entering the starting five was more a move with a label rather than meaning, as he had been averaging 31 minutes in the four contests prior. That being said, he saw more opportunities playing alongside the likes of LeBron James, and although his shooting has slumped a bit, if he can bring it up even slightly, it will be highly beneficial to his point totals and three-point percentage alike.