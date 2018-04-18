Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Coming off bench for Game 2
Hood will come off the bench for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Pacers, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
After losing Game 1 at home, coach Tyronn Lue is changing things up, opting to put more shooting around LeBron James in the starting five by inserting J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver at small forward and shooting guard. That said, Hood may still see significant run and could be one of the main sources of offense coming off the pine.
