Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Considered questionable for Thursday
Hood (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Hood has missed the last two games with a lower back strain, but will likely attempt to go through his pregame routine before making a decision on his availability for Thursday's contest. The Cavaliers have already stated that they plan to bring J.R. Smith off the bench for the rest of the season, so once Hood is given the green light to play, the expectation is that he'll take on a starting role. However, whether that occurs in his first game back if he's cleared Thursday is still somewhat unclear and there's obviously a chance he could have some limitations.
