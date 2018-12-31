Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Could play Wednesday
Hood (achilles) practice Monday and could return to action Wednesday against the Heat, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
Missing the last four contests, Hood has been hampered with the achilles injury since sustaining it back in a game against the Kings on Dec. 7. Although the Duke product practiced Monday, Hood didn't fully participate. However, there's still a slight change Hood can play Wednesday noted coach Larry Drew.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...