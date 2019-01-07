Hood (achilles) didn't practice Monday, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hood has been hampered with the left achilles injury since Dec. 21 and appears as though he still needs some time to recover. If that's the case, Hood's status will be in jeopardy for Tuesday's matchup against the Pacers. Cedi Osman will likely garner another start if Hood remains inactive Tuesday.