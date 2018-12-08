Hood (foot) has been downgraded to doubtful for Saturday's game against Washington, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.

Hood appears to have experienced more pain than expected in the foot he injured Friday against the Kings and has been downgraded to doubtful for Saturday's game against Washington. This may be more of a precautionary move considering the Cavaliers are on the second night of a back-to-back, but if the injury persists, Jaron Blossomgame and Jalen Jones could be in line for more run.