Hood scored 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt) while adding two rebounds and two steals in 24 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 120-112 win over the Thunder.

He and J.R. Smith lit up OKC from the outside, going a combined 10-for-17 from three-point range. Hood has plenty of experience providing scoring off the second unit, and he seems to be adapting quickly to his new offense and teammates, but if Smith falls into another slump it wouldn't be a shock to see Hood get a chance in the starting five.