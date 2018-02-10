Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Expected to be available off bench Sunday

Hood is expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Celtics in a bench capacity, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.

Hood, as well as the rest of the Cavs' recent acquisitions, was held out of Friday's win over the Hawks, but he, Larry Nance, Jordan Clarkson and George Hill will all be available Sunday afternoon, barring an unforeseen setback. It was initially expected that Hood would fill the starting small forward slot, but coach Ty Lue will stick with Cedi Osman for the time being. It's quite possible Hood could eventually overtake Osman, but for now he'll serve as the team's de facto sixth man.