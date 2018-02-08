Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Headed to Cleveland

Hood was traded to the Cavaliers on Thursday as part of a three-team deal involving the Kings and Jazz, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hood was putting up career-best numbers in Utah before Thursday's deal, averaging 16.8 points per game while shooting 39 percent from behind the arc. His biggest issue, however, has been his ability to stay healthy, as the wing has dealt with various injuries over the course of his young career. Now, he'll give the Cavaliers a potentially elite scoring option and versatile size in the backcourt to pair with point guard George Hill, who was traded to Cleveland from Sacramento. The backcourt pairing also has a history, as they spent the 2016-17 season together in Utah. Hood will likely come off the bench behind J.R. Smith to start his Cavs tenure, but given the versatility Hood brings to the table, it wouldn't be surprising to see the young shooting guard take over as the team's starter in the final stretch of the regular season.