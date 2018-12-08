Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Injures foot Friday
Hood was unable to return to the second half of Friday's matchup loss to the Kings due to a foot injury, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
Hood accumulated four points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT) and an assist across 15 minutes before exiting the game. The severity of the injury is not known at this time, but expect an update on his status once the Cavaliers provide more information.
