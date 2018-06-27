Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Issued qualifying offer
Hood has received a $3.4 million qualifying offer from the Cavaliers, which officially makes him a restricted free agent, Marla Ridenour of Ohio.com reports.
Hood was dealt to the Cavaliers at the trade deadline last season, eventually playing in 21 games for Cleveland, not including the postseason. He averaged 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 25.3 minutes in those contests, though he then appeared to fall out of the rotation entirely during the playoffs. That certainly raised some eyebrows, but it appears the Cavaliers still want the option to match any offer he receives as a free agent, hence the qualifying offer. There's a chance the Cavaliers let him walk depending on how big of an offer sheet he signs with another team.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Plays well once again in expanded role•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Produces with expanded Game 3 opportunity•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: To be given 'a chance' in Game 3•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Surprisingly leads bench in scoring Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Scores 12 points in embarrassing loss•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Coming off bench for Game 2•
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...