Hood has received a $3.4 million qualifying offer from the Cavaliers, which officially makes him a restricted free agent, Marla Ridenour of Ohio.com reports.

Hood was dealt to the Cavaliers at the trade deadline last season, eventually playing in 21 games for Cleveland, not including the postseason. He averaged 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 25.3 minutes in those contests, though he then appeared to fall out of the rotation entirely during the playoffs. That certainly raised some eyebrows, but it appears the Cavaliers still want the option to match any offer he receives as a free agent, hence the qualifying offer. There's a chance the Cavaliers let him walk depending on how big of an offer sheet he signs with another team.