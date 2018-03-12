Hood (back) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Suns.

A lower-back strain kept Hood out of Sunday's loss to the Lakers, and the versatile guard, whom the Cavs acquired at the deadline, appears set to miss a second straight game. As a result, expect some combination of J.R. Smith, Kyle Korver, Jordan Clarkson and John Holland, who saw 19 minutes of action in Sunday's blowout, to absorb most of Hood's minutes.