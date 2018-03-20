Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Listed as out Wednesday
Hood (back) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
There's been no real recent traction in Hood's recovery from a strained lower back, and he is now in line to miss his third straight game as a result. With Cedi Osman (hip) also listed as out, the Cavaliers will once again be light on wing depth, resulting in Jeff Green continuing to take on a larger minutes load with Kyle Korver and J.R. Smith handling the time available at the shooting guard position.
