Hood (back) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

There's been no real recent traction in Hood's recovery from a strained lower back, and he is now in line to miss his third straight game as a result. With Cedi Osman (hip) also listed as out, the Cavaliers will once again be light on wing depth, resulting in Jeff Green continuing to take on a larger minutes load with Kyle Korver and J.R. Smith handling the time available at the shooting guard position.