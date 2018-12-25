Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Listed out Wednesday
Hood (Achilles) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
The news comes via the team's game notes, which are subject to change, but at this point we don't expect Hood to take the floor. The guard was held out of Sunday's game against Chicago and limited to 18 minutes in the previous game Friday in Toronto.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Out Sunday vs. Bulls•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Battling Achilles issue•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Looks healthy against Knicks•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Slated to start Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Listed as questionable Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...