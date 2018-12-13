Hood scored 23 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding five rebounds in only 23 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 win over the Knicks.

A nagging foot injury had limited Hood to only seven points in 35 minutes over the last two games, but the 26-year-old looked 100 percent in this one. The Cavs suddenly have some depth in the backcourt with Alec Burks joining Hood, Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson, putting even more pressure on Hood to provide consistent offense if he wants to hang onto his starting job.