The Cavaliers will continue to monitor Hood's minutes, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Being extra-cautious, it appears as though the Cavaliers aren't rushing back their shooting guard, as Hood has now been on a minutes restriction for the last two games and counting. The minutes limit for Wednesday's contest is currently unknown but it will likely be around his average for the last two matchups (21 minutes per game).

