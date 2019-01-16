Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Minutes restriction still in-tack
The Cavaliers will continue to monitor Hood's minutes, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Being extra-cautious, it appears as though the Cavaliers aren't rushing back their shooting guard, as Hood has now been on a minutes restriction for the last two games and counting. The minutes limit for Wednesday's contest is currently unknown but it will likely be around his average for the last two matchups (21 minutes per game).
More News
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Strong offensive night in win•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Still on minutes limit•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Starting, on minutes limit•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Cleared to play limited minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Out again Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Listed out Tuesday•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.