Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Misses practice with illness
Hood sat out Saturday's practice due to an illness, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
Considering it's just an illness, Hood shouldn't be on the sidelines for long and seems likely to be available for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Celtics. Tentatively consider him questionable for that contest and additional updates should be provided in the coming few days. Head coach Ty Lue said he expects Hood to be the second-leading scorer behind Kevin Love for the upcoming season, so once healthy, he should play a fairly prominent role on the offensive side of the ball.
