Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Out Monday with sore ankle
Hood is dealing with a sore left ankle and has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Pacers, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
This is the first we're hearing of Hood's ankle injury, but the fact that it's being listed as just soreness is encouraging it's nothing overly serious. Either way, Hood will be held out Monday and his last shot for a tune-up prior to the regular season will be Friday's exhibition finale against the Pistons. Hood joins the likes of Kevin Love (rest), Jordan Clarkson (rest) and David Nwaba (groin) on the sidelines.
