Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Out Sunday vs. Bulls
Hood (Achilles) is out Sunday against the Bulls.
Hood played only 18 minutes Friday against the Raptors while battling the issue. It seems like he and the team will opt to play it safe and hold him out Sunday. In his absence, Cedi Osman, David Nwaba, Alec Burks and other wing players could see expanded roles.
