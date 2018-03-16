Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Plays 18 minutes in return
Hood (back) offered five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and two rebounds across 18 minutes in Thursday's 113-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.
The 25-year-old win got back on the floor after missing the prior two games with a lower back strain, but he wasn't out there long despite drawing the starting assignment. Hood had been enjoying a solid March prior to the last three games, as he'd opened the month with double-digit scoring efforts in three of the first four contests. Despite the disappointing line Thursday, the likelihood of a bump in minutes in a premium Saturday night matchup against the Bulls should give fantasy owners reason for optimism.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Will play, start Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Upgraded to probable Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Considered questionable for Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Out Tuesday, could start upon return•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Upgraded to questionable Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Likely out Tuesday•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...