Hood (back) offered five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and two rebounds across 18 minutes in Thursday's 113-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The 25-year-old win got back on the floor after missing the prior two games with a lower back strain, but he wasn't out there long despite drawing the starting assignment. Hood had been enjoying a solid March prior to the last three games, as he'd opened the month with double-digit scoring efforts in three of the first four contests. Despite the disappointing line Thursday, the likelihood of a bump in minutes in a premium Saturday night matchup against the Bulls should give fantasy owners reason for optimism.