Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Plays well once again in expanded role
Hood tallied 10 points (4-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 108-85 loss to Golden State.
Hood once again saw some additional playing time as the Cavaliers ran with a number of options in the Game Four loss. He was clearly the third best player on the court for the Cavaliers and demonstrated what he is capable of with playing time. The Cavaliers roster is a mystery heading into next season but if LeBron James decides to leave town, others could follow, leaving Hood an opportunity to take on more of a scoring role on a lottery team.
