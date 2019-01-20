Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Posts 18 points in loss
Hood totaled18 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three assists and two steals across 27 minutes in Saturday's 124-102 loss to the Nuggets.
Hood saw his highest minutes total in almost a month, so it appears the cap imposed on Hood's usage may be coming to an end. Hood's Achilles injury has flared up periodically over the past two months but his 27 minutes on Saturday is a step in the right direction.
