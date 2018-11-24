Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Pours in 25 points Friday
Hood produced 25 points (10-20 FG, 5-7 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 39 minutes in Friday's 121-112 win over the 76ers.
Hood shot lights out Friday night, totaling his most three-pointers in a single game this season. While the point production was solid, he remains a scorer only, as he could only muster four rebounds and one assist in 39 minutes of action.
