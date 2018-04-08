Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Probable for Monday
Hood (Achilles) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Knicks, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Hood was forced to leave Friday's game early due to a sore left Achilles, but it appears he's not expected to miss any more time after having the weekend off for additional rest and recovery. Barring a setback in shootaround or pregame warmups, Hood should start at shooting guard as usual, though the coaching staff could monitor his minutes closely in order to avoid an aggravation with just a few games left before the playoffs.
