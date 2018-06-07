Hood poured in 15 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added six rebounds and two blocks across 26 minutes during Cleveland's 110-102 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

Head coach Tyronn Lue opted to give Hood his most extensive run since Game 3 of the conference quarterfinal round against the Pacers, and the fourth-year guard responded admirably. Hood provided several big mid-range buckets off the bench, ultimately checking in only behind the duo of LeBron James and Kevin Love in scoring for the Cavs on the night. Given the offensive juice he provided, it's highly likely Hood sees another solid amount of playing time in Friday's critical Game 4, and even a start wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility.