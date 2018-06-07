Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Produces with expanded Game 3 opportunity
Hood poured in 15 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added six rebounds and two blocks across 26 minutes during Cleveland's 110-102 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.
Head coach Tyronn Lue opted to give Hood his most extensive run since Game 3 of the conference quarterfinal round against the Pacers, and the fourth-year guard responded admirably. Hood provided several big mid-range buckets off the bench, ultimately checking in only behind the duo of LeBron James and Kevin Love in scoring for the Cavs on the night. Given the offensive juice he provided, it's highly likely Hood sees another solid amount of playing time in Friday's critical Game 4, and even a start wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: To be given 'a chance' in Game 3•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Surprisingly leads bench in scoring Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Scores 12 points in embarrassing loss•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Coming off bench for Game 2•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Available to play in Game 2•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Skips shootaround, but likely for Game 2•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....