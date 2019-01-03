Hood logged 26 minutes and totaled 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt_, two rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block across 26 minutes Wednesday against Miami.

Hood had been on the shelf for the last four games due to an Achilles injury, but he was one of Cleveland's top contributor's and knocked down three shots from beyond the arc despite a 117-92 loss Wednesday night. The 26-year-old guard finished December averaging 12.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 11 games, and he tacked on some additional value by making 1.2 threes over that span. He'll certainly be worth a look in most league formats if he can remain healthy.