Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Questionable against Suns
Hood (back) is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Suns.
Hood has played in just one of Cleveland's past six games while dealing with a lower-back strain. If he remains out, Jose Calderon, J.R. Smith and Jordan Clarkson will continue to fill the void.
