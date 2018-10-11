Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Questionable for preseason finale
Hood (ankle) is considered questionable for Friday's preseason finale against the Pistons, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
Hood missed Monday's game with a sore left ankle, and he's apparently still nursing the injury three days later. The Cavs will wait to see how the guard feels at shootaround Friday before making a final call. Even if Hood does play, his minutes will likely be monitored.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Out Monday with sore ankle•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Starts at small forward Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Will play, start preseason opener•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Misses practice with illness•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Set for prominent offensive role•
-
Cavaliers' Rodney Hood: Accepts qualifying offer•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.