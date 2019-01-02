Hood (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Miami, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

After practicing Monday, Hood apparently took part in Wednesday's morning shootaround, leaving the door open for him to return from a four-game absence. If Hood gains clearance to play, the Cavaliers could choose to bring him back in a limited role off the bench rather than deploying him in the starting five.

